Mandan man accused of luring 13-year-old by Facebook, having sex with her

A Mandan man could spend life in prison if found guilty of sex crimes involving a 13-year-old girl.

Court records show 31-year-old Aaron Brewer is accused of gross sexual imposition, a class AA felony, as well as luring minors by computer, a class B felony.

In an affidavit filed with South Central District Court, police say Brewer posed online under a false name and made contact with a 13-year-old girl on Facebook. The teenager told police that Brewer convinced her he was 17 years old.

The victim told police in an interview that he entered a relationship with her, gave her a cell phone, and convinced her to have sex with him.

She later discovered that Brewer was not who he said he was and contacted police, who found him in Washburn.

He’s being held at the Burleigh-Morton County Detention Center. He made his initial appearance in court Monday. If convicted of gross sexual imposition, he could receive a maximum sentence of life in prison.