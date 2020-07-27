Mandan man accused of sexually abusing kids makes first court appearance

A man from Mandan who police say committed sexual crimes against two kids is now in custody.

Court records show Vincy Bishop Smith appeared before a judge in South Central District Court Monday morning. He was notified of his rights as a defendant, and his bond was set at $50 thousand.

Smith is accused of gross sexual imposition and continuous sexual abuse of a child in Morton County. He’s also charged with GSI in Emmons County.

A police affidavit says on numerous occasions in 2016, Smith sexually assaulted a girl who was 8 years old at the time. Police say another young child was sexually abused in Linton.

The class AA felony charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. Smith’s next court date has not yet been scheduled.