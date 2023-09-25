MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A 33-year-old Mandan man, Daniel Kinsella, was arrested last Thursday after police pulled him over in a stolen vehicle and found 84.9 grams of methamphetamine, 4.7 grams of marijuana, and two stolen guns in his possession.

According to the arresting affidavit, police noticed Kinsella attempting to conceal his face from them at the M&H Gas Station. After performing a traffic stop on him, it was discovered that the car was not his.

Police then had a K9 officer conduct a search which located a backpack containing methamphetamine. Kinsella was then arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

A further search of the vehicle had officers find more methamphetamine and several unused bags that appeared to be used for distributing the drugs. A safe was also located by officers in the trunk of the vehicle, which when opened, had two small firearms, three magazines, and several rounds of ammunition.

After running the serial numbers of both weapons, it was discovered that they had been stolen out of Bismarck.

Police also discovered that Kinsella was considered a felon and had prior charges against him for a variety of different charges.

Kinsella is now currently being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on the following charges:

Manufacture, Deliver, or Possession with Intent to Sell a Controlled Substance (Class B Felony)

Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Class C Felony)

Theft of Property (Class C Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 2nd Offense (Class C Felony)

Driving while Suspended, 4th Offense (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana (Infraction)

A bond for Kinsella is currently set at $50,000 with a Felony Trial scheduled for January 10, 2024.