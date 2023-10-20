MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — A 50-year-old Mandan man, Jason Thompson, was arrested on Wednesday night after he went into a Mandan bar and told employees at the bar that he was going to kill them all.

According to the arresting affidavit, the incident occurred around 9:19 p.m. with Thompson entering the bar and telling the staff that he was going to kill them all, but not any of the customers, because he liked the customers.

Thompson then went to a different bar down the street, where had been arrested for trespassing back in 2019, and was told he would be arrested if he ever came back.

Upon arrival, police found Thompson yelling and swearing at people and arrested him on the following charges:

2 counts of Terrorizing (Class C Felony)

Criminal Trespass, 2nd Offense (Class A Misdemeanor)

Disorderly Conduct, Fighting Behavior (Class B Misdemeanor)