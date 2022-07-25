BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 38-year-old Mandan man is in custody after fleeing officers while in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana early Sunday, July 24 in Bismarck.

According to Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner, officers attempted to stop a car driven by the 38-year-old around 2:00 a.m. in the 1900 block of Century Avenue. The driver then fled officers and was tracked by aerial surveillance to the 300 block of West Arbor Avenue.

After trying to drive away again, the man hit a parked car and nearly crashed into a police vehicle. Aerial surveillance once again tracked the driver, this time to the 1300 block of East Capitol Avenue where officers pursued the suspect on foot. The suspect was eventually captured and taken into custody.

The man had in his possession a large quantity of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana. He was also charged with fleeing a peace officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, preventing arrest, refusal to halt, driving under revocation, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is currently being held at Burleigh Morton Detention Center.