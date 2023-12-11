MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — A 26-year-old Mandan man, Christopher Torres, was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly shot a man in the chest at a residence in Mandan.

According to the affidavit, the incident occurred on Sunday at 12:59 a.m., when Torres and another man went to the residence where he fired a shot into the ceiling and then shot the man in the chest.

Upon arrival, officers detained Torres and charged him with Attempted Murder (Class A Felony) and Discharge of a Firearm in the City (Class B Misdemeanor). Torres also stated to police the following: “I mean, I did fire a warning shot, I don’t know if that means anything.”

The man Torres shot was taken to a local hospital where as of this affidavit his status is unknown but that he is recovering.