Mandan man faces two gross sexual imposition charges

A man from Mandan could face life in prison if he’s found guilty of having sex with two girls while they were 14 and 16.

Court records show 26-year-old Micah Mills is charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition — both class AA felonies. He’s also accused of two counts of corruption of a minor, and possession of prohibited materials — all class C felonies.

Police say in an affidavit that Mills admitted to having sex with a 16-year-old girl while he was 25 years old on at least three occasions. He also told police he had sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Officials say they found explicit videos on Mills’s phone in the course of their investigation.

Mills made his initial court appearance on Friday. Each class AA felony charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. A class C felony is punishable by up to five years in prison.