Mandan man gets probation for rolling boulders off cliff

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Mandan man accused of rolling a boulder off a cliff at a state historic site to probation.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that 36-year-old Charles Gipp pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. Prosecutors dismissed a refusal-to-halt charge and reduced the endangerment count from a felony to a misdemeanor in exchange for the plea.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen sentenced Gipp to a year on unsupervised probation and ordered him to pay $60 in fines and fees.

According to court documents, Gipp was arrested in June 2020. He told authorities he rolled a 700-pound boulder off a cliff at Double Ditch Indian Village Historic Site for spiritual reasons. No one was hurt.

