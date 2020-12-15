Mandan man pleads ‘not guilty’ in fatal pedestrian crash; jury trial scheduled

A Mandan man who police accuse of striking and killing a pedestrian with his vehicle in November says he is not guilty of the crime.

T.C. Younger Carry Moccasin appeared in South Central District Court Monday afternoon. Court records show the 19-year-old entered “not guilty” pleas to criminal vehicular homicide and five other charges.

Carry Moccasin is accused of striking and killing 42-year-old Mark Streeper of Bismarck, who police say was standing next to his parked car on Main Street in Mandan on the morning of November 17th when he was struck.

Court records also indicate that seven hours before that crash, Carry Moccasin was cited for being under the influence of alcohol while behind the wheel. He pleaded “not guilty” to that misdemeanor charge. A court trial is scheduled for January 11th.

In addition to the A-felony criminal vehicular homicide charge, Carry Moccasin is accused of B-felony reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence — both misdemeanors — and two lesser drug-related infractions. He pleaded “not guilty” to every charge.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin April 6th, 2021.

