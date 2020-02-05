Mandan man sentenced to prison time for sex crime involving teenager; another trial scheduled

A Mandan man will spend seven years in prison for raping a teenage girl.

30-year-old Cyrus Cuba appeared in South Central District Court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with eight years of the sentence suspended. In fall of 2019 he entered a guilty plea to the crime that authorities say occurred earlier that year in Morton County.

Cuba is also accused of gross sexual imposition in Burleigh County. A jury trial in that case is scheduled to begin March 4th. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

He is also slated to be sentenced on March 24th for failing to register as a sex offender.