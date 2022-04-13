A 60-year-old Mandan man will serve 40 years in prison for multiple sex crimes dating back to at least 2019.

Maurice Thill, a registered sex offender, was boarding a flight to Madagascar in December 2019 when it was noticed he hadn’t notified sex offender registration authorities of his intention to travel internationally, which is required by federal law, according to law enforcement.

When he returned to the U.S. in January 2020, Thill was arrested on a North Dakota State warrant for failing to update his sex offender registration. His phone was seized and searched.

Police say they found Thill was communicating with minors in Madagascar about sexual activity using social media accounts he hadn’t registered, as required by law as well, and obscene photos of Thill engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

Thill was charged with failure of registered sex offender to report international travel, failure to update sex offender registration, possession of materials involving the sexual exploitation of children, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and commission of a felony offense involving a minor by a registered sex offender.

In addition to serving 40 years, he was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release, $500 in special assessments and $3,000 in restitution.