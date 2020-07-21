Mandan man wanted for sex crime charges in two counties

Authorities are looking for a man from Mandan who’s accused in two counties of committing sexual crimes against young children.

Court records show Vincy Bishop Smith is accused of gross sexual imposition and continuous sexual abuse of a child in Morton County — both class AA felonies. He also faces a GSI charge in Emmons County.

Mandan Police filed an affidavit with South Central District Court, saying a 12-year-old girl was interviewed by the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center. The victim told officials that she was sexually assaulted several times by Smith in the spring and summer of 2016.

The affidavit says another young child told police that he was sexually abused by Smith in Linton.

Charges were filed in Morton County on July 7th, and in Emmons County on July 17th. Warrants for Smith’s arrest were issued in both counties on those same days.

Each class AA felony charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.