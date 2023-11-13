MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — A Dickinson woman, Jordan Pfluke, was arrested on Sunday after she pointed a gun at another driver after the two had an argument while driving on I-94 near Mandan.

According to the affidavit, the other driver called the police after Pfluke allegedly cut her off while driving west on I-94 approaching Main Street. When the two came to a stop at an intersection, the driver pulled up beside Pfluke and the two began arguing until Pfluke grabbed a handgun off her dashboard and pointed it at the driver.

The driver then wrote down Pfluke’s license plate number and called the police.

Pfluke on the other hand, stated that she was trying to exit the interstate near Memorial Highway and the other driver sped up and didn’t allow her to exit the interstate, according to documents.

Pfluke stated that when they were stopped next to each other at the intersection, the other driver began screaming and waving their arms at her. Due to this, Pfluke believed the situation should be reported to the police and drove to the police station.

After hearing both sides of the story, police arrested Pfluke for Terrorizing (Class C Felony) because she pointed a gun at the other driver. She is currently being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.