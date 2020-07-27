Mandan woman accused of pointing shotgun at hotel clerk, fleeing police

A Mandan woman is accused of aiming a shotgun at a hotel clerk, then leading police on a chase on Interstate 94 this weekend.

Court records indicate Chasity Brown is charged with terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and fleeing from police — both class C felonies.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, a man believed he was being followed by Brown as he drove to his hotel on Sunday night.

When the man arrived at the hotel, he notified the front desk clerk. Police say when the clerk went out to Brown’s vehicle, Brown pointed a shotgun at the clerk.

Police say the suspect fled as they attempted a traffic stop. Officers pursued her into Mandan on I-94. The North Dakota Highway Patrol eventually forced her vehicle to stop.

Each class C felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

