MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A 34-year-old Mandan woman was arrested on Friday, June 30 after she broke into a Mandan resident’s home and then pulled a knife on police officers.

According to the arresting affidavit, police received a call regarding a woman that had broken into someone’s home on the 100 block of 34d Street SE in Mandan. The caller stated that they had heard knocking coming from around the house and went to investigate, discovering a woman standing in their hallway.

The caller told the woman multiple times to leave their house, with the two exchanging some words before the woman eventually left the house. The caller then called the police about the incident.

Upon arrival, police began searching for the woman around the area and successfully located her based on the caller’s description. When one officer approached her, she pulled out a knife and readied it above her shoulder.

A second officer exited their squad vehicle and pointed their firearm at the woman, instructing her to drop the knife. Instead of dropping the knife however, the woman began arguing with police while continuing to hold the knife and speaking in incoherent sentences and irrelevant topics.

When backup arrived, police then devised a plan to subdue her, effectively tasing her and then arresting her.

The woman was identified as Christal Goss, and was immediately taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on the following charges:

Criminal Trespass, Dwelling (Class C Felony)

Terrorizing (Class C Felony)

A Class C Felony carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

At this time, police have also stated that it is unknown how Goss was able to gain entry into the home, but it is not believed to be forced.

Her bond is currently set at $10,000 and a felony jury trial is scheduled for October 19, 2023.