BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Mandan woman has been arrested after she was pulled over Monday night in Bismarck and police found drugs and a stolen gun in the possession of a child in the vehicle.

According to an affidavit from Burleigh County District Court, a Bismarck police officer stated that they saw the driver of a mini-van driving suspiciously near the 1700 block of East Ave C. and making evasive turns.

Upon pulling up to the vehicle, the officer recognized the driver as Shaunna Blackdog, a 34-year-old Mandan woman, who had a suspended license. She was then asked to pull over when the officer noticed open containers and tin foil with burn marks in the van.

According to the affidavit, Blackdog stated that she used the tin foil to smoke ‘blues.’ Fellow passengers in the vehicle then told the officer that the child in the backseat had a pistol in their waistband.

The child then told the officer that Blackdog had given them the gun when she knew she was being pulled over.

The officer then ran the gun’s number and discovered that it was a nine-millimeter that was stolen from California.

After arresting Blackdog, police found ten live 9mm ammunition rounds in the vehicle and one on Blackdog’s person. Police also found a clean syringe, a gram of marijuana, and more tin foil. A ‘tooter’ was also found on Blackdog, which the officer explained was a drug paraphernalia item used for the ingestion of replica oxycodone pills mixed with fentanyl.

Blackdog is now being charged with the following:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (Class C Felony)

Child Neglect (Class C Felony)

Theft – Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Class C Felony)

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class C Felony)

Driving under Suspension, fourth time in five years (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana, less than 1/2 oz (Infraction)

Blackdog is scheduled for a Preliminary Hearing in court on April 24.