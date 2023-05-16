BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The State Forensic Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the manner of death for a Fort Yates man that family and friends say was beaten and murdered.

According to the State Forensic Medical Examiner’s Office, Elijah RedTomahawk’s manner of death is being ruled a homicide. His cause of death, meaning exactly how he was killed, is pending further investigation.

According to his report of death, RedTomahawk was pronounced dead in a field in Fort Yates in the early morning hours of May 4.

On May 15, family and friends held a walk of remembrance for RedTomahawk, seeking answers regarding his death and accountability of those responsible for killing the 26-year-old.

KX News reached out to the Fort Yates Police Department but we were directed to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA). KX News reached out to a public information officer with the BIA seeking more information regarding the homicide investigation. We are awaiting a response.