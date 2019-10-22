Marijuana Grow Facility found Following Domestic Disturbance Call

BISMARCK — A Bismarck mom is charged with manufacturing marijuana after police discover a grow operation while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Court records show authorities responded to a domestic assault call.

When they arrived, they found the woman with several injuries to her face and hands, which she says were the result of a fight with her boyfriend of five years.

After further assessing the scene, they discovered a marijuana grow operation in areas where the woman’s children often spent time.

The woman is also charged with child neglect.

The boyfriend fled the scene before authorities arrived.

