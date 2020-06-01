Military: 2 dead after shooting at Grand Forks Air Force Base

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A shooting early Monday has left two airmen dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base, the military said.

The base’s emergency services members responded to the shooting, which occurred at 4:30 a.m., a statement from the military said. Officials said there is no risk to other personnel, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released.

The airmen are members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. Officials plan to withhold their names and units until 24 hours after family members are notified. Medical teams are providing disaster mental health services to help people who are affected, the base said.

Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs said Monday morning that no further information is being released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-1-20"

Robert One Minute 6-1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-1"

Tips and Tricks dryer balls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks dryer balls"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

Dickinson United Way in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson United Way in need"

Fargo Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Update"

Sam's Club Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sam's Club Closed"

Robert One Minute 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-31"

Watford City Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Track"

Pastor's Message of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pastor's Message of Hope"

Minot Black Lives Matter Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Black Lives Matter Protest"

COVID-19 Case Report 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Report 5-31"

Black Lives Matter Protest - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Lives Matter Protest - Bismarck"

Dacotah Speedway Opens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway Opens"

Fargo downtown protest turns violent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo downtown protest turns violent"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-30-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-30-20"

Robert One Minute 5-30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-30"

Summer Reading Kick off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Reading Kick off"

Sundre Summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sundre Summer"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge