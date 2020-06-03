Military IDs woman, man killed in North Dakota base shooting

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The military has identified the woman and man killed in a shooting at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota.

The U.S. Air Force says 21-year-old Airman 1st Class Natasha Raye Aposhian was killed in the shooting Monday morning in an air base dormitory.

The military says 20-year-old Airman 1st Class Julian Carlos Torres died at a hospital of his injuries shortly after the shooting.

Aposhian was a native of Arizona who was assigned to the air base in April and worked as an aircraft parts store apprentice.

Texas native Torres was assigned to the base in December and worked as an installation entry controller.

It was the first duty station for both airmen, and neither had deployed. The investigation is expected to continue for weeks.