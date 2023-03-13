The women have filed a lawsuit against multiple companies, including their building’s management and the janitor’s employer. (Getty Images)

(KXNET) — United States Attorney Mac Schneider announced on March 13 that Macalla Lee Knott (Kayla), age 30, from St. Cloud, MN, pled guilty in Federal Court in Fargo.

According to the court, Knott had been living in Mexico since March 2020, had directed shipments of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl to distributors in the upper Midwest, and arranged payments of sources of supply in Mexico.

This case is part of an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation into the international trafficking of drugs. OCDETF has been aided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Minnesota.

The investigation had led to 18 people being charged in North Dakota, as well as the seizure of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine, nine pounds of fentanyl powder, and 120,000 fentanyl pills.

At the plea hearing, Knott admitted to supervising, managing, and leading more than five people in the enterprise.

Knott pled guilty to the offenses of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Money Laundering Conspiracy, and Continuing Criminal Enterprise (CCE).

The investigation is still very active. So far, two people have been sentenced in the case: Mary Thompson, 29, of Moorhead, MN, and Melanie Quick, 28, of St. Cloud, MN.

Thompson is serving 100 months imprisonment and three years of supervised release, while Quick is serving 108 months imprisonment and three years of supervised release.

Knott’s sentencing is scheduled for August 7, 2023.