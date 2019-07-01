Minot Gas Station Robbed

Authorities believe suspect responsible for previous convenience store robbery.

Minot Authorities are looking for a man they believe to be responsible for two gas station robberies in the last eight days.

Sunday afternoon around 4:48 p.m. police responded to a Mobil gas station for a report of a robbery.

A store employee says a man came in the store, appearing to have a gun and told him to open the till and give him the money.

The suspect then left the gas station with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities think this is the same suspect that robbed a Shell Gas Station in Minot on June 23rd.

The suspect is described as being a white male in his mid-20s between 5’10” and 6’1″ and weighs about 200 lbs.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward and contact the Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111.