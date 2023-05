MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the Minot Police Department, three local agencies participated in a raid in SE Minot early Tuesday morning.

The Minot SWAT team, along with the Ward County Narcotics Task Force, and the Minot Police Department served a warrant to a residence.

Officers say the scene is secure and did not provide any additional details as they investigate the situation.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information becomes available.