Minot man accused of attacking state trooper responding to call in Velva; charged with attempted murder

A Minot man faces five felony charges, including attempted murder, after officials say he assaulted a state trooper responding to a domestic violence call against him in Velva.

Court records show Charles Dante Rill is accused of attempted murder, a class A felony, and aggravated assault on a peace officer, a class B felony. He is also charged with attempting to disarm a police officer, child neglect, and domestic violence — all class C felonies.

An affidavit from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department says authorities were called to a domestic dispute in Velva after 10 o’clock Thursday night.

Authorities say when a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper arrived, Rill was “in the face” of the domestic violence victim. When the trooper attempted to intervene, he said Rill took him to the ground and began punching him.

The state trooper said Rill then tried to take the gun from his duty belt. When he was unsuccessful, he said Rill took his baton. He said he believed he was then struck by the baton.

Eventually, a McHenry County sheriff’s deputy arrived and helped the state trooper take Rill into custody.

The state trooper told sheriff’s officials that he felt that his life was at risk during the altercation.

Rill will make his initial appearance in Northeast District Court in the morning on September 1. The five felony charges carry a total maximum sentence of 45 years in prison.

