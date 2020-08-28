Minot man accused of murdering wife makes initial court appearance

A man accused of murder in a shooting that was first deemed accidental made his first court appearance on Friday.

42-year-old Erik Rod is charged in North Central District Court with the murder of his wife, 37-year-old Connie Rod. Judge Gary Lee set Rod’s bond at $250,000.

According to police in Minot, the shooting took place on May 21st. The initial police report stated that he accidentally fired a gun and struck his wife. She was taken to Trinity Hospital, where she later died.

After a review of the incident by the Ward County State’s Attorney’s office, a warrant was issued for Erik Rod’s arrest. He was taken into custody on Thursday.

Rod’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 6th.