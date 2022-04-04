The Minot Police Department is reporting that they have arrested a 34-year-old man from Minot, Darrell Schiff, after an off-duty officer witnessed a female being dragged by a vehicle driven by Schiff, and then fleeing from a traffic stop on April 1.

According to Minot police, at around 6:53 p.m., an off-duty officer witnessed the 34-year-old Minot female being dragged by a vehicle in SW Minot. A Minot Patrol Sergeant located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Western Avenue and South Broadway.

The driver, Schiff, failed to stop for several blocks and at 8th Street and West Central Avenue, he stopped and then intentionally backed into a patrol car.

Schiff then fled and a pursuit began through NW Minot.

Minot officers then used a tire deflating device to force Schiff to stop his vehicle at 24th Street NW and 4th Avenue.

Schiff was taken into custody and transported to Trinity Hospital for minor treatment. After being released, he was taken to Ward County Jail.

As for the female victim, she was found inside the care and transported by amulance to Trinity Hospital for her injuries.

Schiff was initially arrested for the following offenses: