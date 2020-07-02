Minot man arrested after his 2-year-old child was found wandering a parking lot unattended

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

A 27-year-old Minot man was arrested Thursday and charged with child neglect after his 2-year-old child was found wandering a parking lot in a diaper without supervision.

The Minot Police Department says dispatch responded to an apartment complex in SE Minot about the child wandering alone a little after 10 a.m.

Shortly after 11 a.m., dispatch received a report that Kyle Desjarlais was looking for his child.

Through the investigation, the MPD determined the 2-year-old child officers were out with was Dejarlais’s son.

Desjarlais was arrested for child neglect (Class C Felony) and is being held had the Ward County Jail.

The child is in the care of Ward County Social Services.