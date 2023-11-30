MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A Minot man, Brian Gehring, was arrested early Wednesday morning after he fled a traffic stop, crashed his car, fled into a nearby group of trees, and was found in the backseat of a parked car with methamphetamine on him.

According to the arresting affidavit, the incident occurred around 1 a.m., when police tried to pull over a vehicle with no license plates that was turning on the Highway 83 Bypass from Highway 2 in Minot.

When police turned on their emergency lights, the vehicle sped away, forcing a chase with police where the vehicle hit over 100 mph. The chase concluded when the vehicle made its way to 27 Street NE where it crashed into a ditch, according to court documents.

The driver then fled on foot into a nearby group of trees while police found a woman who was unconscious in the front passenger seat.

A search of the car also found a large open bottle of Southern Comfort Whiskey, an open bottle of Phillips Black Berry Alcohol, and a THC vape pen.

It was also discovered that the driver had just recently purchased the vehicle but had yet to register it and had failed to transfer the title.

A two-hour search of the area led to the man being found in the backseat of a parked vehicle with a bag of meth.

The driver was then identified as Brian Gehring and was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine, 2nd Offense (Class C Felony)

Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Vehicle, Fleeing from a Felony (Class C Felony)

Unlawful Entry into a Vehicle (Class C Felony)

Aggravated Reckless Driving (Class A Misdemeanor)

Driving under Suspension, Alcohol Related (Class B Misdemeanor)

Failure to Register Title, Transferee (Class B Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana (Infraction)

Gehring is currently being held at the Ward County Detention Center with a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 4, 2024.