Minot man arrested after police search home, find stolen property, a large amount of drugs, guns

A Minot man was arrested on Tuesday after police say they found stolen property, guns and nearly $700,000 worth of drugs in his home.

The Ward County Narcotics Taskforce and the Minot Police Department executed a search warrant on Loren Berg Jr.’s home in northeast Minot around 11:30 a.m. where they say they found approximately 6.5 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 170 grams of fentanyl, a “large amount” of marijuana, a stolen bicycle and guns.

Berg was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/deliver fentanyl 40 grams or more; possession with intent to manufacture/deliver methamphetamine 50 grams or more; theft/possession of a firearm; unlawful possession of a firearm-felon or violent misdemeanor; possession with intent to manufacture/deliver marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-manufacture; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-use.

Police said Berg was also wanted on warrants for domestic violence and terrorizing. He was additionally charged with domestic violence-serious bodily injury and terrorizing.