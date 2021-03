A Minot man was arrested on Monday after police say he exploited a minor online.

Police say after an investigation, a search warrant was conducted by the Minot Police Department and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, who are both members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

Richard Ditmars, 47, was arrested and charged with two felonies: 10 counts of alleged possession of certain material prohibited and one count of promoting a sexual performance by a minor.