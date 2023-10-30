MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 26-year-old Minot man, Jeremiah Obir Songa, was arrested Saturday afternoon after he attempted to rape a pregnant woman.

According to the arresting affidavit, Songa went to the woman’s home around 2:24 p.m. on Saturday to look for his wallet. Soon after he entered, he pushed the woman into a bedroom and attempted to rape her.

Another individual entered the house soon after that and punched Songa while instructing the woman to call the police.

Upon arrival, police detained Songa who stated that he thought the woman wanted to have sex with him and that they were “hugging” and ended up in the bedroom.

After speaking with the woman and the other individual, Songa was arrested on the following charges:

Attempted Gross Sexual Imposition – Sexual Act – Force (Class A Felony)

Burglary – Threatens Serious Injury or Inflicts Injury (Class B Felony)

Disobedience of a Judicial Order (Class A Misdemeanor)

Songa is currently being held at the Ward County Detention Center.