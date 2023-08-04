MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A search warrant performed by the Minot Police Department resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Richard Pierce for having illegal images of minors on multiple devices in his possession.

According to the City of Minot, police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children via Facebook and began an investigation.

Thanks to help from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, police arrested Pierce on August 2 and charged him with 10 counts of Certain Materials Prohibited (Class C Felony)/

Pierce is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 7 at the Ward County Courthouse.