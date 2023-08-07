MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Minot man, David Diaz, was arrested early Saturday morning after a couple pulled up to him in their car on E Burdick Expressway to check on him and he allegedly pulled a gun on them in response.

According to the arresting affidavit, police responded to the incident around 12:33 a.m. and spoke with the couple who stated that Diaz did not look well and had driven up to him to see how he was doing. Diaz then pulled a gun on them and the two stated they feared for their lives and for the life of their child that was in the backseat.

Police then located Diaz and arrested him for two counts of Terrorizing (Class C Felony). They then began searching his belongings and found a small amount of marijuana in his bag as well as methamphetamine. Diaz was then also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine – Second Offense (Class C Felony) and Possession of Marijuana (Infraction).

Diaz is currently being held at Ward County Detention Center with his initial appearance in court set for August 8.