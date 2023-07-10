MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A 44-year-old Minot man was arrested for terrorizing after he restrained a woman at her home and told her he’d burn her house down if she went out to police after they arrived on the scene.

According to the arresting affidavit, police received a call around 4:45 p.m. on July 6 for a welfare check. The call came from a third-party caller who said that their friend had sent them a code that meant that they needed help regarding the 44-year-old Minot man, Paul Kelley Jr.

Kelley had a no-trespass order in place regarding the woman’s property that was issued in December of 2022.

According to police, Kelley and the woman were going to treatment together when he decided that he did not want to go anymore and drove the woman back to her house. While the woman was attempting to grab something from the vehicle, Kelley used an object to open a locked door to the house and entered the residence without the woman’s permission.

Once inside, the woman texted her friend the special code they had in place and the police were called. Kelley then took the woman’s phone and began going through her messages, as police began to arrive.

Kelley then slammed the door shut and used a kick bar to lock the front door and jam it. He then proceeded to pin the woman down onto the couch in the living room and placed his hand over her mouth to prevent her from speaking or yelling and told her that he’d burn the house down if she went out to law enforcement. He made several other comments insinuating that it would be bad for her if she left.

Multiple other officers were called in for backup as they attempted to get Kelley to let them know that the woman was alright and to let her go. After police successfully got the woman out of the house, an hour-long standoff began with Kelley refusing to come out and hiding inside the house.

Police then breached the house at 6:25 p.m. and after K-9s were deployed, found Kelley hiding behind clothes that were hanging in the house.

Kelley was taken to the Ward County Detention Center and is being charged with the following:

Terrorizing (Class C Felony)

Felonious Restraint (Class C Felony)

Preventing Arrest (Class C Felony)

Violation of an Order Prohibiting Contact (Class A Misdemeanor) – 2 Counts

Disobedience of a Judicial Order (Class A Misdemeanor) – 3 Counts

Trespassing (Class B Misdemeanor)

An initial appearance in court is scheduled for Monday, July 10.