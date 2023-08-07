MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 27-year-old Minot man, Kirklin Barron, was arrested for allegedly trying to climb into a Minot residence from its roof through the upstairs window and injuring the woman who lived there to “get his shirt back” on Saturday, August 5.

According to the arresting affidavit, police responded to the residence around 2:53 a.m. and spoke with a man and woman who were living at the home. The two stated that they had heard a knock at the door while the man was making a pizza downstairs. He went upstairs and told the woman he was going to answer it, but once he went downstairs, he heard the woman screaming and ran back upstairs.

The woman stated that she had heard someone at the window and when she went to check it out, Barron apparently grabbed both of her arms and tried to pull himself into the home. Once the man got back upstairs, he pulled the woman away from Barron and began hitting him.

According to the report, throughout the whole ordeal, Barron kept saying something about “wanting a shirt back.”

Barron eventually ran away back onto the roof, climbed down, got into his vehicle, and drove off. The man described the vehicle to police as a dark blue SUV.

Upon checking the roof, police found a pair of eyeglasses and a long sleeve shirt. Police also checked on the woman who had red marks and a bruise forming on her arms from the incident.

According to police, they later received a call from a man who stated that his roommate had been assaulted. Upon arrival, police noticed a dark blue Chevy Tahoe and, when speaking to the caller, were told that his friend and roommate, Kirklin Barron, was assaulted at the man and woman’s house.

Barron told police that he had gone to their house to get his shirt back and said that he was messaging the woman who stated that he could come over. Police then looked at Barron’s messages and noticed that the name of the woman he was messaging was different than the woman whose house he was just at.

Barron also told police that he had knocked on their door and that the man just started beating him up while the woman cheered him on.

After taking Barron to Trinity Hospital for his injuries from the incident, police arrested him for Burglary (Class B Felony) and took him to Ward County Detention Center where he is being held.