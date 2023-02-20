MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A Minot man is in the Ward County Jail on a murder charge after violently assaulting another person Friday evening.

According to the Minot Police Department, at approximately 6:44 p.m. on February 17, officers responded to reports of an assault at a Northwest Minot hotel. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious man outside of the building with serious, life-threatening injuries. The victim — a 57-year-old man — was transported to Trinity Hospital for treatment, where he later passed away Sunday evening.

After an investigation, officers believe that the suspect — a 33-year-old Minot man — struck the victim multiple times as he was leaving the hotel Friday. Officers located the suspect inside of one of the hotel rooms around 11:00 p.m. that night and took him into custody. He was initially charged with aggravated assault. Following the victim’s death, the charge was upgraded to murder.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his family.