Minot man charged with second assault in jail as he awaits murder trial

A Minot man scheduled to stand trial for the murder of his father this summer has been charged with assault — his second such charge since arriving in jail.

Court records show Christopher Vickerman was charged with simple assault, a class B misdemeanor, on May 18th.

An affidavit filed by the Ward County Sheriff’s Department says an inmate was using a phone when Vickerman “came from behind him and attacked him,” and punched him a few times.

Authorities say when they asked Vickerman about the circumstances of the incident, he told them that the inmate previously “tried to stab him with a pencil.”

According to court records, Vickerman was also accused of simple assault in August of 2019. He pleaded guilty to the class B misdemeanor in October.

Vickerman was arrested for murder in May of 2019. He’s accused of shooting and killing his father, Carl Vickerman. He maintains his innocence. A jury trial has been scheduled to begin on August 18th, 2020.