Minot man charged with second assault in jail as he awaits murder trial

Crime Tracker
Posted: / Updated:

A Minot man scheduled to stand trial for the murder of his father this summer has been charged with assault — his second such charge since arriving in jail.

Court records show Christopher Vickerman was charged with simple assault, a class B misdemeanor, on May 18th.

An affidavit filed by the Ward County Sheriff’s Department says an inmate was using a phone when Vickerman “came from behind him and attacked him,” and punched him a few times.

Authorities say when they asked Vickerman about the circumstances of the incident, he told them that the inmate previously “tried to stab him with a pencil.”

According to court records, Vickerman was also accused of simple assault in August of 2019. He pleaded guilty to the class B misdemeanor in October.

Vickerman was arrested for murder in May of 2019. He’s accused of shooting and killing his father, Carl Vickerman. He maintains his innocence. A jury trial has been scheduled to begin on August 18th, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

COVID-19 Survivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Survivor"

NDR Funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDR Funds"

Zakian Resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zakian Resigns"

Police Dangers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Dangers"

Airmen Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airmen Identified"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/3"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-3"

Robert One Minute 6-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-3"

Race for Rescues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Race for Rescues"

Shiloh Christian Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Signing"

Century Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Girls Soccer"

Ward Co Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Facilities"

ND Golf Championship Early

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Golf Championship Early"

ND Spring Golf Championship Late

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Spring Golf Championship Late"

Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

In Loving Memory children's book

Thumbnail for the video titled "In Loving Memory children's book"

Pools Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pools Opening"

Motorcycle Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcycle Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2"
More Video

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge