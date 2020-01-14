Minot man faces murder conspiracy charges in weekend shooting case

A Minot man is awaiting his initial appearance in court on charges related to a deadly weekend shooting.

According to court records, 22-year-old Marcus Jermaine Lee of Minot has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder, a class AA felony. He’s scheduled to appear in North Central District Court at 2:00 PM Tuesday.

State prosecutors have sealed the affidavit in the case, so details on the charges are limited at this time.

KX News will be at Lee’s initial appearance this afternoon and bring you updates as they become available.