Minot man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder, will stand trial

A Minot man accused of murder and tampering with evidence says he is not guilty of the crimes.

25-year-old Duell Clifton appeared in North Central District Court on Thursday. There, he entered “not guilty” pleas to murder, a class AA felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a class C felony.

Clifton was arrested in June. Minot Police said they responded to a call for a welfare check. Their investigation led to South Dakota, where they found the body of 22-year-old Alytreus C. Clifton.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for December 9th.

If Clifton is found guilty of murder he could be sentenced to life in prison.