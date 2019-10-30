Minot man sentenced to 72 months in prison on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

(KX News) — A Minot man will now serve six years, (72 months) with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to distributing images depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

39-year-old Tyrell Arthur was sentenced on October 28 by U.S. Chief District Judge Daniel L Hovland.

The indictment states from February 2018 until around the early part of August 2018 Arthur knowingly distributed pictures showing minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Arthur was ordered to surrender his phone to the court.

Arthur must also pay $3000 in restitution. After being released from prison, he’ll be on supervised release for five years and must register as a sex offender. He will not be allowed to have or use any computer or device with internet access without prior approval from his probation officer.