Minot Police ask for help in Friday shooting investigation

A shooting that endangered a citizen and damaged a home and vehicle in NW Minot on Friday is being investigated by the Minot Police Department, who are now asking for the publics’ help.

Police say the shooting occurred on Friday, Aug. 21 around 1:11 a.m. The suspect(s) were driving a light-colored SUV.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the areas listed below to check your home surveillance systems for the vehicle between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.:

  • 700 – 1000 BLK of 4th Ave NW
  • 300 – 400 BLK of 9th ST NW
  • 300 – 400 BLK of 8th ST NW
  • 300 – 400 BLK of 7th ST NW
  • 300 – 400 BLK of 6th ST NW
  • 600 – 1000 BLK of 3rd Ave NW

If you have any video evidence or information to assist the investigation, contact the MPD at 701-852-0111.

