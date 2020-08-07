Minot Police Department asking public to check surveillance systems for footage related to recent explosion

The Minot Police Department is asking the public to check their home surveillance systems for footage related to the recent explosion on Wednesday morning.

Police are asking that people living between the 1100 to 1400 block of 1st and 2nd St SE check their footage between 4:40 and 5 a.m. on August 5. They are looking for any video of people walking in the area or vehicles leaving the area.

Minot police said it appeared to be a targeted incident and not a random act.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111.