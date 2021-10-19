Minot Police investigate reports of suspicious weapon brought to school

The Minot Police Department and Minot Public Schools are investigating the report of a student bringing a weapon to Minot High School’s Central Campus.
MPD shared in a Facebook post, “A weapon was found located outside of school property and a juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court for possession of a dangerous weapon.”
Officials say they do not believe the student intended harm to staff or students and they have no reason to believe that there is a danger to the public.
