MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A 29-year-old Minot man was arrested after he allegedly drove away from an attempted traffic stop by police, refused to let his passenger out of the car, and fled on foot after a tire on his car was deflated by spike strips.

According to the arresting affidavit, the incident occurred on July 8 around 6:10 p.m. when an officer attempted a traffic stop on a black Chevy Tahoe traveling east on E. Burdick in Minot with no license plates or a visible temporary registration.

As the officer attempted to turn their car around, the vehicle allegedly turned south on 36th Street and accelerated, appearing to attempt to avoid the officer. The officer followed and once they turned on their emergency lights, the vehicle turned down 10th Avenue without slowing down, then turned onto 37th Street.

According to police, the vehicle continued to drive recklessly throughout the area in an attempt to avoid police. The officer noticed the vehicle’s passenger door open and close twice while the vehicle was going around 70 mph through residential streets.

As the vehicle turned west on Valley Street, police placed a spike strip down near the 1800 block of the area. In an attempt to avoid the spikes, the vehicle drove onto the sidewalk. The vehicle’s attempt failed as its rear passenger side tire struck the spike.

Despite this, the vehicle continued on the sidewalk against traffic at a high rate of speed, illegally passing multiple vehicles, driving in the opposite lane, disregarding several stop signs, and almost colliding with several vehicles.

According to the report, after the rear tire finally deflated, it began to lose traction and pulled into a parking lot at the corner of E. Burdick and 13th Street, adjacent to Corbett Field where a baseball game was currently being played. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled, leaving the vehicle to roll and steer under its own power. The passenger was able to get the vehicle to stop.

The driver ran through several yards before finally being caught at the corner of E. Burdick and 15th Street and was identified as Tylor Lavallie.

According to police, Lavallie allegedly stated that he fled because he didn’t want to go to jail and that his license was suspended. He also stated that he did not know the passenger and was just giving them a ride home from the Rocking Horse Bar. Lavallie said that the passenger yelled at him numerous times to stop and that they wanted to get out, but he wouldn’t let them.

The passenger stated that they were scared for their life and attempted to try and exit the vehicle while it was in motion.

Police then searched Lavallie’s vehicle and said they found methamphetamine in a small baggie in the center console, multiple pieces of foil with burnt residue, multiple plastic straws and tweezers with burnt residue, and several partially burnt marijuana cigarettes.

According to the report, police also found multiple credit cards, ID cards, health insurance cards, prescription medications, and blank checkbooks all with various names. Contact with all of the names on the cards was unsuccessful, according to police.

Lavallie is currently being held at the Ward County Detention Center on the following charges:

Felonious Restraint, Adult Victim (Class C Felony)

Fleeing a Peace Officer, Vehicle, Fleeing from Felony (Class C Felony)

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class C Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, 2nd Offense (Class C Felony)

Driving Under Suspension, 4th offense in 5 years (Class A Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (Class B Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana, 1/2 oz. (Infraction)

A preliminary hearing for Lavallie is currently scheduled for August 17.