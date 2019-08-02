Minot police looking for runaway juvenile

The Minot Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 17-year-old runaway, Phyllis Evelynne Marie Dove. She goes by “Evie.”



Police say she may also be using the name Sabrina Carington.



She is described as a white female, 5′ 6″ tall, 160 pounds. She has a nose piercing as well.



She was last seen in NW Minot on Thursday, July 29th, 2019, at 9:20 am.

She may be with a male who drives a white van.



Her hair is shorter than what is shown in the photo.



If anyone has any information on this child’s whereabouts, please call the Minot Police Department at (701) 852-0111