Minot police obtain arrest warrant for man accused of murdering Domonique Kelley

Minot police have issued an arrest warrant for Kamauri Kennedy for the alleged murder of a Minot woman in early June.

Domonique Kelley’s body was found in a burned vehicle on June 3, and on June 29, police began searching for Kennedy as a person of interest.

Police said shortly after discovering Kelley’s, a residence associated with Kennedy was intentionally burned. Kennedy is also believed to have taken the Chrysler 300, which was later found in Minnesota and also burned.

Kennedy is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He was last known to be in the Detroit area and is described as a Black male, 6’1″ and 220 pounds.

If you have information on Kennedy, contact your local police, or the Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111 and reference case #21-15675.