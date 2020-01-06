Minot resident accused of uploading child pornography to internet

A Minot resident could spend up to 50 years in prison if convicted of possessing child pornography.

29-year-old Brynner Phoenix Rennecke appeared in North Central District Court today.

In court documents, Minot police accuse Rennecke of uploading hundreds of files that showed explicit material involving children in November and December of last year.

Police say Rennecke’s internet service provider flagged suspicious activity online, which was then investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

According to Minot police, Rennecke admitted to using a smartphone to download and upload the material.

Rennecke, who is a registered sex offender, faces ten counts of possession of child pornography.