MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A shooting in Minot early Friday morning resulted in one injury.

According to the Minot Police, the incident took place at a northwest Minot apartment complex. The victim was transported to Trinity Health for what police say appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators say they believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

No other information is being released at this time and police say no one is in custody.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information becomes available.