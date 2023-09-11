MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A 39-year-old Minot woman, Shelly Kostad, was arrested this past Saturday, September 9, after police located her in a drunken state lying in the middle of the road on S Broadway in Minot and then kicking an officer in the rear.

According to the arresting affidavit, around 12:11 a.m. Kostad was taken into custody to detox and was placed in handcuffs. As officers walked her to the patrol vehicle she kicked one officer in the butt and stated that she was “going to kick his butt.”

Police then told Kostad that she was under arrest for Simple Assault on a Peace Officer which caused her to become distraught and fall to the ground.

Kostad was then taken to Trinity Hospital and continued to kick, kicking at the door to the vehicle and trying to break the window. Once out of the vehicle at the hospital, Kostad continued to try to kick the arresting officers.

Kostad is currently being held at the Ward County Jail for Simple Assault on a Peace Officer (Class C Felony).