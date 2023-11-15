MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 26-year-old Minot woman, Stephanie Rogers, was arrested on Tuesday after she struck a woman with her car, backed up, and attempted to strike her again back in October.

According to an affidavit, the woman whom Rogers hit was arguing with a friend of Rogers in the parking lot of the Ice Cold Ryders clubhouse in Minot. A witness who was present at the incident stated that the woman would not leave Rogers’ friend alone. The woman (or someone associated with the woman) then punched the witness in the face, according to documents.

Reports state that as the witness was attempting to get back up, people began screaming that a car was coming. According to the affidavit, the vehicle then struck the woman in question on her left side, backed up, and attempted to hit her again. On the second attempt, the woman jumped on a nearby trailer to avoid being hit.

After police arrived, the woman was taken to the Trinity Emergency Room for injuries to her left side, a small muscle tear, and pain in her knee.

Police later followed up with Rogers’ friend who stated that Rogers was driving the vehicle while they were in the passenger seat. According to police, the friend stated that the woman had been harassing her for two and a half years and that she “ran up on her” and she was trying to leave the bar.

After investigating the situation, a warrant was issued for Rogers’ arrest and she was taken into custody on November 14 for the following charges:

Aggravated assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Class C Felony)

Reckless Endangerment with Extreme Indifference (Class C Felony)

Rogers is currently being held at the Ward County Detention Center.